Total Votes More Than Accredited Voters, Edo Election Worst In Nigeria’s History – PDP’s Ighodalo

Asue Ighodalo, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the election conducted in Edo State on Saturday, is the worst in Nigeria’s history.

He said this at a press conference in Benin City, on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced results in 16 of the 18 Local Government Areas of Edo.

Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who has won in 10 of those LGAs, is leading with a margin of over 48,000 votes.

Ighodalo who accused INEC of being not fair, said his Party, PDP, recorded several infractions in the process.

READ ALSO: #Edo Election: Security Agents Force Gov Obaseki Out Of INEC Office

His words: “From our perspective, the way these elections are going, they’re probably going to be the worst elections in the history of this country.

“We have over 20 polling units from the results that were announced yesterday, where the total votes are more than the accredited voters.

“There’s something definitely going wrong. There’s a result writing scheme going on and it’s totally unacceptable.

“This process is unacceptable and then they’re trying to disenfranchise our collation agents. Like His Excellency (Umaru Fintiri) read at every point, you find APC and their thugs supported by people dressed as security agents going to shoot at polling agents and disrupting processes.

“This is not acceptable in the 21st century. Definitely not in Nigeria. I think we’ve gone way past this.”