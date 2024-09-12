Traders Lament As Fire Razes Kogi Phone Market, Destroys Properties Worth Millions Of Naira

Some properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed following a fire incident at a phone village, locate at the, Kpata market in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

It was gathered that the inferno started in the early hours of Thursday due to a power upsurge.

One of the traders in the market, identified as Muhammed Yahaya who lost his goods to the fire, said that he was called on phone when the incident happened, adding that many shops have already burnt down before getting there.

Yahaya said: “Somebody called me around 5:30 am today that the market is on fire. On getting there, many shops have already been burnt down.

“So we tried to look at the actual cause of the fire outbreak. From all indications so far, we were told by the people that stay within that the power voltage they brought was high.

“The neighbouring houses there said it affected their fans, light and other things. Actually, this might be the cause of the fire outbreak in the market.

“Millions of naira worth of goods have been destroyed. Laptops, phones and accessories got burnt. The most unfortunate thing is that most of these people just received their goods this week.

“It has never happened before. It is still a big shock to every one of us who owns shop in the market.

“The properties that we have been nurturing for over 15 years got burnt within an hour. We want the government to look into it by assisting us financially and rebuilding the market.

“In this market, we have about 200 Youths who are engaged in this kind of business. People were hungry before this happened.

Also Speaking to newsmen, the Financial Secretary, Kogi Association of Phones and Accessories Dealers, Moses Felix said the incident has affected him physically, mentally and emotionally.

He said: ” I was crying this morning when my shop got burnt. I couldn’t do anything. I am into laptop repairs and sales. My goods that arrived this week got burnt completely, so am starting from scratch.

“I am a married Man with kids. Where do I go from here and how can I feed my family in the midst of this economic hardship?

“The Government should come to our aide. We provide jobs for people. I have like three boys that are working for me who are under my payroll. Definitely, they are going back home without job.”