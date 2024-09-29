Tragedy Strikes Ibadan White Garment Church Feast, Five Dead, 50 Hospitalized

Five people lost their lives and several others were hospitalized at the Infectious Disease Centre in Olodo, Ibadan, Oyo State, after attending a traditional feast called “ipese” organized by a local white-garment church.

However, at the time of reporting this article on Saturday, approximately 50 of the worshippers had been discharged from the centre.

Sunday Tribune gathered that the incident occurred during last Sunday’s church service.

According to reliable sources, the feast, also known as ipese, is one of the traditional festivities that adhere to the church’s teaching.

According to a church insider, medical evidence has not been presented to support the claim that the ipese caused the victims’ deaths.

The insider said, “I ate the prepared beans like every other member, including the victims and nothing happened to me.

“The incident was not all about ‘ipese’ as made to believe.

“The various organs of government, including the police, Directorate of State Services, (DSS), media organisations, World Health Organisation (WHO) have been to this place on a fact-finding mission.

“Their findings are yet to be made public, but I can tell you that it is not about ipese as being insinuated.

“It is true that some victims are still undergoing treatment at IDC Olodo.

“Also, there is no iota of truth in the rumour that the church premises have been put under lock and key.

“The Shepherd-in-Charge has been attending to visitors since morning. He is taking his test. You (our correspondent) can’t see him now unless you come tomorrow during the service.”

Additionally, a senior medical staff member at IDC Olodo, who requested anonymity, corroborated the incidence.

He stated that 50 of the victims who were rushed to the IDC have been treated and discharged.

According to him, “Some of the affected persons were brought to the centre for treatment. As of today (Saturday), 50 of them have been discharged while others are still on admission.

“The state commissioner for health is likely to address the press on the incident next week.”

When contacted, SP Adewale Osifeso, the Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident.

According to him, “Investigation is ongoing on the matter.”