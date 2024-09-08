Troops Capture Female Kidnapper’s Informant In Taraba

A suspected female kidnapper’s informant has been captured by 6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) troops in Taraba State.

According to a statement sent to journalists in the early hours of Sunday in Jalingo, the state capital, the female suspect was apprehended by military on September 6, 2024, in Sondi village of Wukari local government council.

The soldiers verified that the suspect, identified as Miss Markus Grace, was the girlfriend of a notorious kidnapper called Chen, who was reportedly terrorising the surrounding area.

Advertisement

The statement was signed by the Acting Assistant Director, 6 Brigade Army Public Relations, Captain Oni Olubodunde.

“The suspect is currently in custody and undergoing further investigation to reveal the extent of her involvement in various criminal enterprises,” the statement read.

An AK-47 rifle and a vehicle were reportedly recovered during the operation that resulted in the arrest.

The troops, determined to rid Taraba State of individuals causing harm to its citizens, alleged that Grace was complicit in supporting kidnappers and criminal activities in the region.

In a separate operation, the military announced that they had intercepted a Toyota Yaris vehicle with the registration number Taraba KLD 652 XA, which was carrying an AK-47 rifle, an AK-47 magazine, and two NURTW Identity Cards.

“During a separate operation in the late hours on 5 September, 2024, troops of the Brigade while on routine stop and search patrol in Bantaje town of Wukari council, flagged down a suspicious Blue Toyota Yaris vehicle with Registration Number, Taraba KLD 652 XA coming from Wukari and heading towards Jalingo.

“Upon being stopped, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled into nearby bushes. A thorough search of the abandoned vehicle led to discovery of an AK-47 rifle, an AK-47 magazine and 2 Identity Cards of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Mutum Biyu,” he said.

READ MORE: Kogi: Mining Marshals Apprehend Seven Illegal Miners

According to the statement, the investigation into the identity card carriers, Isa Ibrahim and Mallam Isa Garin Tukura, is currently ongoing in order to trace and arrest the suspects, as well as determine the role of individuals with the identification cards.

In response to the operation, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, Commander of 6 Brigade, praised the troops for their professionalism and quick action.

He asked communities to continue working with security services by providing timely information that can help prevent and combat illegal activity.