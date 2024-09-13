Troops Eliminate Notorious Bandit Chief, Kachallah Buzu In Zamfara

Kachallah Buzu, a known bandit chief, and several of his fighters have been eliminated by Joint Task Force Northwest troops in Zamfara State.

Zagazola Makama, a counterterrorism and insurgency expert in the Lake Chad Basin, announced this on Friday via his X account.

Makama stated that the operation, which occurred on the night of September 12 in Mayanchi village, was the result of an ambush set up by the military in response to intelligence reports on the terrorists’ activities.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Boat Carrying Wood Merchants Capsizes In Ogun, Two Missing

The security specialist added that intelligence sources informed him that the ambush resulted in the neutralisation of multiple bandits, including their commander, Buzu.

“In addition to the significant loss of life among the insurgents, the troops seized 30 motorcycles and a large cache of weapons, further crippling the group’s operational capabilities.

“The success of this operation was a significant victory in the ongoing efforts to combat banditry in the Northwest region,” he said.

SEE BELOW: