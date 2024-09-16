No fewer than two gunmen, suspected to be terrorists have been killed in a recent operation carried out by Troops of the Nigerian Army, in Kaduna state.

It was gathered that the soldiers were deployed at Kwaga village of Birnin Gwari local government area of the northern State and ambushed the criminal elements, transiting along Birnin Gwari-Manini axis on Sunday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development was contained in a statement released to the public by the Nigerian Army, on Monday.

The statement reads: “The Nigerian Army continues to demonstrate its resolve in dismantling terrorist networks across various theatres of operations, delivering heavy blows to the fleeing villains.

“In the latest encounter, troops successfully expunged and destabilized terrorists attempting to escape military action, aborting their mission and putting them on the run.

“Acting on credible intelligence, troops deployed at Kwaga village of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, positioned an ambush against terrorists transiting along the Birnin Gwari-Manini axis, leading to an intense firefight.

“In the ensuing clash, troops neutralised two terrorists with overwhelming firepower, while others fled in disarray.

“The operation also led to the recovery of some arms and equipment, including two AK-47 rifles, three rifle magazines, one Baofeng radio, and three motorcycles used by the terrorists.’’