Troops Nab Gunrunners, Recover Rifles, Ammunition In Plateau

Operation Safe Haven troops in Plateau State have made another significant arrest on Saturday.

They detained two gunrunners in Bokkos Local Government Area during a transaction involving N5 million worth of ammunition.

This came only 72 hours after forces apprehended five notorious gunrunners at the Bayameni village on Bauchi Road in Jos North LG of the state, resulting in the recovery of automatic firearms and approximately 6,000 rounds of various ammunition.

Major Samson Zhakom, spokesman for Operation Safe Haven, said in a statement on Saturday that the latest gunrunners were apprehended at a hotel in the state’s Bokkos Local Government Area and detained.

The statement read, “During the intelligence-based sting operations, security agencies busted another criminal syndicate while finalising transactions for sales of arms and ammunition amounting to N5m at Banana Island Hotel in Bokkos.

“Consequently, two notorious gunrunners identified as Matawal Bitrus and Thomas Benedict were apprehended and the following automatic weapons recovered: Two AK-47 rifles; one automatic pistol; two AK-47 magazines and one Baretta pistol magazine

“The suspects have been taken into custody for interrogation to extract information to arrest other members of the gunrunning syndicate on the run.

“The latest arrest of gunrunners and recovery of arms and ammunition from both Jos North and Bokkos LGAs confirms the assertion that criminality is not defined by any ethno-religious boundary.

The statement emphasised that law-abiding citizens should be allowed to pursue their socioeconomic goals without fear since criminality is a shared adversary that needs to be jointly defeated.

“While it has been proven that the proliferation of firearms is a major driver of security threats, Operation Safe Haven is ever ready in conjunction with other security agencies to clamp down on individuals carrying out this illegal act.

“The good people of Plateau, Bauchi and Southern Kaduna are please enjoined to continue furnishing security agencies with credible information towards arresting criminal elements to ensure a crime-free environment. For prompt responses to any security threats, our newly activated toll-free line on 08000020203 remains available 24 hours, every day, and also for the passage of information. Rest assured we will always act promptly.”