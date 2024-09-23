Troops Neutralize Two Vandals, Demolish 13 Illegal Refineries In Niger Delta

The Nigerian Army’s 6 Division troops have neutralised two armed vandals, seized two AK 47 weapons, and detained 18 suspected oil thieves across various states in the Niger Delta region.

The troops also demolished 13 operational illegal refining installations and 7 boats, uncovered 8 illegal connecting points, and seized more than 60,000 litres of stolen goods around the region.

Lit-Col. Jonah Danjuma, the acting Deputy Director of 6 Division Army Public Relations, stated this in a statement issued on Sunday in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

Danjuma stated that the achievement came as a result of the Army’s consolidation of ongoing anti-illegal bunkering operations, which had yielded great gains in the crude oil and gas-rich region.

The statement read, “In the latest feat recorded, troops neutralised two armed vandals, recovered two AK-47 rifles, arrested 18 suspected oil thieves, destroyed 13 active illegal refining sites, seven boats, discovered 8 illegal connection points and confiscated over 60,000 litres of stolen products across the region.

“Following credible intelligence on a criminal attempt to vandalise the Nigerian Agip Oil Company pipeline, traversing Upatabo Community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, troops swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“On getting to the scene, the criminal elements engaged troops in a firefight. In the gun duel that ensued, troops neutralised two of the criminals, recovered two AK-47 rifles, eight magazines and 69 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, while others fled in disarray. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

“At Bille in Degema LGA, troops deactivated four illegal refining sites, two wooden boats and handled over 6,000 litres of stolen products. Likewise at Odagba village, at the fringes of Imo River, troops intercepted two wooden boats with over 5,000 litres of stolen products, destroyed one oven and received each within the swampy area of Odagba village.”

The statement further noted, “In Akwa Ibom, troops acting on credible intelligence intercepted six drums of premium motor spirit estimated to be 1,500 litres at Ibaka waterside in Mbo LGA.

“The products were being primed for onward smuggling to a neighbouring country through the waterways. All the persons arrested have been handed over to the prosecuting agency, while products confiscated are handled appropriately in compliance with subsisting mandates in the region.”

Maj. Gen. Jamal Abdussalam, the division’s General Officer Commanding, congratulated troops on their victories and promised everyone that the division will continue to conduct operations throughout the Niger Delta region.