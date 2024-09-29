Troops Thwart ISWAP Attack In Borno, Recover Ammunition

The Multinational Joint Task Force’s Operation Hadin Kai, Sector 3, has foiled an attempted attack by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists along the Magumeri-Maiduguri axis in Borno.

During a tactical operation in the area, the troops also discovered a stash of ammunition belonging to the rebel.

This was stated on Sunday in Maiduguri by Lt.-Col. Olaniyi Osaba, Chief Military Information Officer, MNJTF, N’djamena, Chad.

He stated that the forces carried out a tactical ambush, neutralising the threat before the terrorists could cause havoc on innocent citizens.

According to Osaba, the troops positioned themselves tactically along the terrorists’ route of travel and engaged them as they emerged from a forested area on motorcycles.

“On sighting the troops, the terrorists attempted to flee but were met with a heavy barrage of gunfire.

“This decisive engagement forced them to abandon their weapons and motorcycles, disrupting their plan to unleash violence in the region,” he said.

He stated that among the weapons found were two AK-47 rifles, 51 rounds of special 7.62mm ammunition, two magazines, 61 rounds of 7.62 NATO ammunition, parcels containing marijuana, and Tramadol.