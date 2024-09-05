Two Arrested For Alleged Theft Of Gabriel Igbinedion’s N500m Artifact

The Edo State Police Command has detained two individuals for allegedly stealing artifacts worth N500 million from the home of Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin kingdom.

The Public Relations Officers of the Command, SP Moses Joel Yamu, made this public on Wednesday while parading the suspects and others detained for various crimes in the state.

Yamu identified the suspects as Adamu Usman (18) and Etuk Bassey (36).

He stated that Adamu Usman was detained on July 23, 2024, while attempting to steal artifacts.

According to him, following reports of artifact theft from the residence of Benin’s Esama, Dr Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, located at Okada Avenue, GRA Benin City, Command operatives on surveillance around the residence arrested one Adamu Usman’m’ 18yrs on 23/07/2024 at approximately 0130hrs while attempting to steal artifacts.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect’s confession led to the arrest of another suspect named Etuk Bassey ‘m’ 36yrs who happened to be the driver who usually conveys the stolen artifacts.

“The worth of the already stolen artifacts is estimated at about Five Hundred Million Naira (N500,000,000.00)”, he said.

He stated that the suspects had confessed to the crime, and that efforts to track down and arrest other fleeing suspects were ongoing.