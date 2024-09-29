Two Arrested For Stealing Phones From Parked Car In Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has reported the arrest of two suspects for allegedly breaking into a car and stealing phones in the Enugu Metropolis.

DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed this in an Enugu statement on Saturday, stating that the police seized stolen phones as well as the suspects’ operational vehicle.

Ndukwe stated that the achievement was accomplished by police officers stationed in the New Haven Division on September 24, 2024, about 4 p.m.

He said that two people, Ifeanyi Odu, 29, and Abuchi Kenneth, 27, had been arrested by police for breaking into and taking Samsung Galaxy and Infinix smartphones from a car that was parked on Rangers Avenue in Enugu.

“A preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects, who respectively gave their addresses as Zuba, Abuja, and Nekede Owerri, Imo State, surreptitiously broke into the parked car and made away with the phones.

“However, upon receiving information on the criminal act, police operatives promptly went after, intercepted and arrested the suspects at Otigba Roundabout, Enugu.

“The police operatives recovered the phones and the suspects’ operational vehicle, a Toyota Corolla car with registration number KUJ 614 CF.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court soonest,” he added.