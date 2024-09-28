Two ATBU Students Arrested For Stealing To Fund Their Final-Year Project

Two students from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) have been detained by the Bauchi State Police Command on charges of theft, break-in, and criminal conspiracy.

SP Mohammed Wakil, the Command’s spokesman, stated this in a statement released to journalists on Friday.

According to the statement, “On 26 September 2024, at approximately 10:00 AM, an anonymous individual reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters Yelwa that a group of students had assaulted two of their peers: Bamusa Mohammed Bako, a 25-year-old 400 level student of Urban and Regional Planning, and Yusuf Umar (also known as Danfari), a 28-year-old 500 level student of Industrial Design, both of ATBU Yelwa Campus.”

The statement added that as soon as the report was received, a team of detectives led by Yelwa’s Divisional Police Officer (DPO) was deployed to the area to rescue the victims and begin an investigation.

The suspects planned and broke into the home of 28-year-old Raji Rabi’u, a 400 level Estate Management student at ATBU, Bauchi, at around 3.am in the morning, according to preliminary findings.

A 32-inch Hisense TV, a DSTV decoder, a woofer, a speaker, a pair of shoes, a blanket, and a prayer mat are among the many things they are accused of stealing.

Wakil stated that the suspects are currently being investigated and have allegedly confessed to the crime, claiming that the stolen things were intended to support their final-year project defence.

“They will be charged in court once the preliminary inquiry is concluded,” Wakil said.