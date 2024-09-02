Two Brothers Arrested For Allegedly Gang-Raping Teenage Girl In Rivers

Operatives of the Rivers state police command have arrested two sibling, identified as Honest, 20 years old and Okwukwe, for raping a 14-year-old girl, over the weekend, at Egi, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the victim was walking along a lonely path in the community to her uncle’s house when one of the suspects, ‘Honest’, connived with his other sibling and attacked her.

A community source who pleaded anonymity told PUNCH that several hours later, the girl’s mother, wondering why her daughter had not returned and went to her elder brother’s house where the girl was going to, only to find out that she did not even get there.

The source added that the woman raised alarm and started crying around the community and ran into a vigilante leading to the arrest of one of the suspects.

He said: “It was then that the vigilant people started searching for the girl and saw that the brothers, after kidnapping her, took her to a house near a bush and took turns to rape her.”

Speaking to newsmen over the incident on Sunday, a local security personnel in the area, Onuigba Chinonye, said that he had the report, when their patrol met a woman crying over the missing of her daughter.

Chinonye said: “I was on patrol with some of my boys when we met one woman crying that since on Sunday evening (last Sunday) that her 14-year-old girl has not been seen till that Monday afternoon.

“I asked the woman which area? She directed us. We quickly began investigations. Through some good neighbours, we tried to find out where the little girl was.

“When we went into the place, we saw two brothers, senior and junior raping the little girl of 14-year-old.

“On the process of trying to arrest them, the senior one started proving stubborn. In the junior one run away, but we apprehended the senior one and handed him over to Egi Police Division in Obite on the same Monday.

“My advice to other criminals that will want to behave this way, is that we will also send them to the same place we sent this person if they don’t want to change.

“If they change, the community will contain we and them. But if they don’t want to change this community and Egi entirely will not contain OSPAC and the criminals.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, saying an investigation was ongoing.

Iringe-Koko said: “He (suspect) is in our custody and will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered the Divisional Police Officer to ensure the arrest of the fleeing suspect for him to face the law.”