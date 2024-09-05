Two Feared Dead As Building Collapses In Kano



A building collapse in Kano State has resulted in the deaths of two persons and left two others injured.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Thursday in the Nomansland area of Fagge Local Government during heavy rainfall as disclosed by Daily Trust.

According to reports, the two-storey structure collapsed due to flooding from an overflowing waterway nearby.

Saminu Yusif Abudullahi, the Public Relations Officer for the Kano State Fire Service, confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing.

Abdullahi added that the two survivors are currently receiving medical attention.

This incident comes on the heels of severe flooding in the region.

Flooding has already claimed 31 lives and destroyed over 5,280 homes, according to the Kano State Emergency Management Agency.

The agency however urged residents to remain vigilant as heavy rains persist.