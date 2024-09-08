Two Killed As Flood Destroys Anambra Community

A mother of three and one yet to be identified man have been killed in a flood that occurred at Ugwu Mkpume Layout, Achalla Agu community in Nkpor Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the victims were sleeping, when the overflow suddenly broke into their various apartments, swept them away and they were found dead in another location.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the flood was caused by heavy downpour which happened on Thursday till in the early hours of Friday.

The Vice President, Ugwu Mkpume Achalla Agu Landlords’ Association, Ifeanyi Oghota, described the incident as unfortunate, adding that the good intentions of the state government in constructing roads, has turned to sorrow due to wrong channelling of the flood by the construction company that handled the road project at Inland doors Nkpor-Umuoji Road.

He said: “The damage is regrettable. We have not witnessed this type of flood in our community in 25 years.

“It is regrettable what the bad work of the construction company has caused to us and we appealed to the state government to come to our aid.”

One of the landlords in the area identified as Dr Alex, who spoke PUNCH, also said: “This is what we woke up to see on Friday morning.

“The floods caused by the heavy rains on Thursday broke into our houses and damaged properties and farmlands. I am a pig farmer, it swept away my pigs.

“The floods pulled down many fences and walls. It also broke into a building where a family of five were living. The flood entered their apartment while they were asleep, and carried the mother and her three children away, their father managed to escape it. It was in the morning that residents saw the lifeless body of the woman.

“The bodies of the three children were also found somewhere else in another location, fortunately, they were still alive as of the time they were found and they were quickly rushed to the emergency unit at the Royal Hospital, Nkpor, where they are recovering.

“A lifeless body of another yet-to-be-identified man was also found in the flood. He must have also been swept away from his compound to that place.

“The losses as a result of the flood are very devastating and heartbroken. Houses were submerged and properties were destroyed. We have never experienced this type in the last 25 years.”