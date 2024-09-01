No fewer than two individuals have been rescued in a boat accident that occurred in the Zindiwa River, located in the Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the unfortunate incident which happened on Saturday, left three other persons missing.

According to eyewitness, the ferry was used as an alternative mode of transportation due to flooding that had cut off the main road, forcing residents to rely on boats to reach their destinations.

The police spokesperson in Bauchi, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident and told TheCable that the boat capsized in the middle of the river, adding that two people are still missing while three passengers have been rescued.

“Today, 31st of August 2024, at about 12:1500 hrs, a report reaching us by a good Samaritan that about 10:4500 hrs, a boat piloted by one Haruna Isah of Wabo village capsized while he was crossing the Zindiwa river with some passengers on board.

“The passengers on board are Danjuma Ibrahim, 30 years old, Shafiu Alhaji Awale, 40 years old, Salisu Alaramma, 40 years old, Yakubu Tela, 57 years old, and Jamilu Kabiru, 22 years old, all of Zindiwa village.

“On reaching the middle of the river with the canoe, the canoe capsized, and all of them were thrown into the river.

“A search rescue was conducted immediately, and three of them were rescued, while Yakubu Tela and Jamilu Kabiru are still missing in the river.

“On receiving the report, the commissioner of police, Bauchi state command, CP Auwal Musa Muhammed, directed the DPO of Gamawa to move to the scene, and a search operation was conducted.”