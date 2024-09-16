No fewer than two officers have been killed, following an attack by assailants on Umunze Police Station, located at Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the gunmen reportedly attacked the police’s facility with improvised explosives, shooting continuously, as fire gutted a part of the station, on Monday.

According to a source, who refused to disclose his identity, told newsmen that, during the attack, some police officers were shot dead as the attackers caught them unawares.

He said: “The masked hoodlums shot severally into the air as they marched towards the gate of the police premises.

“It happened early this morning and it was the gunshots that woke the neighborhood and sent panic into the area.

“They shot and injured some police officers as they forcefully entered the premises. The incident happened within a short space of time, they burnt some parts of the building and were about to cause more mayhem before the attack was repelled in an exchange of gunfire by the officers on duty, after which the hoodlums escaped back into their hideouts.”

Confirming the latest attack in a statement, the Spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that the police have launched a manhunt on the fleeing assailants.

Ikenga said: “The Joint Security Forces comprising of the Police, Army, Navy, Civil defence and other security agencies recovered five unexploded improvised explosives and are on the trail of the arsonists and armed secessionist group members, who in the early hours of today 16/9/2024 attacked the Umunze Police Station.

“The suspected armed proscribe group invaded the police facility with improvised explosives, shooting sporadically and fire caught part of the station.

“Unfortunately, two of the police operatives on duty during the gun battle in a bid to resist the assailants from causing more havoc paid the supreme price. Their bodies have been recovered and taken to the morgue.”