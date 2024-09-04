Two Policemen, Driver Killed As Gunmen Attempt To Abduct Delta Lawmaker’s Wife

Two mobile policemen and a driver accompanying the wife of a member of the Delta State House of Assembly, have been shot dead.

The killings occurred Monday night when Mrs. Christy Uroye, wife of Hon. Augustine Uroye, representing Warri South 1 Constituency, was kidnapped.

According an eyewitness, while addressing newsmen on Tuesday, said that the unfortunate incident took place at about 7pm on Jakpa Road in Uwvie local government area of Delta State.

He said: “The security personnel and the woman’s driver were instantly shot dead before whisking the wife of the lawmaker, Christy away.

“But unfortunately for them (kidnappers), their get away car had an accident which enabled the woman to escape, now receiving treatment in a private hospital in the locality.”

Confirming the incident to newsmen in a statement released on Tuesday, the Delta State Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed that the operation was not successful, adding that three AK-47 rifles were recovered from the suspects’ vehicle.

He said: “She wasn’t kidnapped; it was foiled. Three AK-47 rifles and their operational vehicle were recovered while the hoodlums escaped. The deaths of the men are not confirmed yet.”