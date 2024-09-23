UCH Ibadan Experiences Fire Incident

The University College Hospital, UCH in Ibadan experienced a panic situation on Sunday after an electricity spark caused a fire incident in one of the hospital’s wards.

According to DAILY POST, the fire broke out in the early hours.

The fire was reported to have started in one of the hospital offices on the third floor of the South West 3 ward.

Advertisement

The fire reportedly caused alarm among patients and their relatives in the ward, generating chaos.

Funmi Adetuyibi, the hospital’s Public Relations Officer, verified the occurrence, stating that the fire started due to a spark in the change-over box.

READ MORE: Cubana Chiefpriest’s Charity Donation Benefits Widows, Single Mothers

“The fire incident occurred at about 8.10am on Sunday, 22nd September, 2024.

“The incident was caused by a spark at the changeover box at the Medicine Laboratory on the 3rd floor of the Hospital.

“The fire was limited to the change over panel in one of the rooms in the laboratory”.