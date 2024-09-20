UCL Debut: Boniface Reflects On Paying N30 To Watch Champions League Matches

Victor Boniface, a talented Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen striker, couldn’t hide his excitement after making his Champions League debut.

His team’s resounding 4-0 victory over Feyenoord made the experience even sweeter.

Boniface reflected on his journey in a post on Fabrizio Romano’s X handle on Friday, noting how, as a young footballer, he used to pay N30 to watch Champions League matches and is now living his dream by competing in the same competition.

He said: “From paying 30 naira to watch the Champions League… to playing my first Champions League game. Proud of this moment.”

It is worth noting that Boniface joined Bayer Leverkusen from Union SG in 2023 for a fee worth over €21.7 million.

