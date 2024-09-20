UNGA: Tinubu Stayed Back To Address Tough Challenges – Bwala



Ex-aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala, says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu chose not to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) so as to address the problems confronting the country.

Information Nigeria reports thatbTinubu will not be attending the 79th session of the UN in New York.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser, Information and Strategy to Tinubu, had in a statement, said Vice President Kashim Shettima would lead Nigeria’s delegation to UNGA.

He stated that Tinubu wants to focus on domestic issues.

Speaking in the same vein, Bwala in a post via X onbThursday, said Tinubu will lead Nigerians through reform to place the country on a genuine path to prosperity.

He said: “@officialABAT is a leader we believe in and a leader we rally around to lead us through this reform that will place Nigeria on a genuine path to prosperity

“Despite the need to attend the all important UNGA to which he would have gladly market Nigeria; he instead chose to stay back and address the tough challenges confronting the product (Nigeria)

“The ability to take tough, hard and courageous decisions is the hallmark of a good leader.

“God bless you Mr President.”