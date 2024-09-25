UNGA79: Tinubu Advocates For Nigeria’s Inclusion In UN Security Council’s Permanent Membership

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on world leaders to fortify multilateralism and promote inclusivity within the United Nations (UN).

He also advocated for permanent seats for Nigeria and other African nations on the UN Security Council.

Advertisement

Recall that the President issrepresented by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Speaking at the 79th UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Tinubu emphasized the need for Security Council reform, welcoming supportive indications from permanent members.

“Some permanent members of the United Nations Security Council have offered encouraging, if tentative indications of support on the issue of reform of the Council. We welcome the change in tone and urge an acceleration in momentum to the process,” he said.

According to him, the Security Council’s expansion should reflect global diversity, supporting Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ efforts.

READ ALSO: UNGA: Tinubu Stayed Back To Address Tough Challenges – Bwala

His words: “Africa must be accorded the respect that it deserves in the Security Council. Our Continent deserves a place in the permanent members category of the Security Council, with the same rights and responsibilities as other permanent members.”

He criticized the growing trend of nationalism and unilateralism, hindering global challenge solutions.

He started that the pursuit of individual national interests obstructs collective goals of peace, sustainable development, and human rights.

Tinubu highlighted pressing global issues: terrorism, climate change, poverty, economic instability, inequality, and human rights abuses.

“Today, these pillars of our organisation are threatened. They risk being broken by the relentless pursuit of individual national priorities rather than the collective needs of the nations,” he said.