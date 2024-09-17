Unknown Assailants Attack Plateau Community, Kill Five Youths

Some yet to be identified gunmen have killed five persons in the Mbar community of the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

In a statement released to the public by the Chairman of Bokkos Cultural Development Council Vanguard, Farmasum Fuddang, on Tuesday, disclosed that the incident occurred on Sunday night when some youths were in transit within the local government area.

Farmasum also expressed concerns on continuous unprovoked attacks which are perceived as calculated attempts at evicting the people from their ancestral homes and taking over the land.

He said: “By the time the security forces were informed about the attack and arrived at the scene several minutes later, the terrorists had completed their mission and fled without apprehension.

“This incident adds to a series of armed attacks in our villages, including the recent murder of eleven youths in Tarangol, Daffo, and Bargesh villages on September 3rd 2024.

“We request to be involved in handling the threats in our land, working in synergy with security forces as is the case with the civilian joint task force in the northeast and northwest regions.

“This is not to undermine or underrate the efforts of the military. However, we understand the logistics and manpower shortages faced by the military, requiring the active participation of local community members who know the terrain and can better assist with intelligence to identify and expose criminal elements in communities.”