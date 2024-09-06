Unknown Gunmen Abduct Babcock Varsity Nurse In Ogun

A 66-year-old widow and Assistant Chief Nursing Officer at Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan Remo, Ogun State, identified as Mrs Elizabeth Uruakpa, has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that Mrs. Uruakpa was kidnapped on Thursday, by the culprits when she was coming back from Church, behind the new Ilisan market.

A resident of the area who spoke to PUNCH on the condition of anonymity, said: “The woman was coming back from the church in the evening around 7 pm when the gunmen abducted her.

“I know her very well, she’s a senior nursing staff with Babcock University Teaching Hospital and a member of the Winners’ Chapel.

“They dragged her down from her vehicle, put her in their red Toyota car and sped away. It was really like thunder and lightning, and such a thing had never happened before in our neighbourhood. It is so strange and scary.”

Also reacting the incident, the university’s Director of Communication and Marketing, Dr Joshua Suleiman, confirmed the development to newsmen on Friday.

He said: “I heard about it last night. It is on one of the university’s platforms but I don’t have a comprehensive report about it.

“Someone is already working on getting more information about this and as soon as it is ready, I will get across to you. ”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, has confirmed the incident in a statement made available to public, saying: “On September 5, a distress call was received from the Ilishan near the new market at about 1710hrs that one Elizabeth Uruakpa was abducted by young armed men who blocked her Honda CRV with their unregistered red Toyota Camry and zoomed off with her. Updates later.”