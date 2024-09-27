Unlike Oshiomhole, Obaseki’s Administration Most Accountable, Transparent – Edo Govt

The Edo State Government has claimed that Governor Godwin Obaseki’s led administration is the most transparent and accountable in the history of the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Senator Adams Oshiomhole, on Thursday, accused Obaseki of embezzling a sum of $75m fund, awarded by World Bank, for the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation.

The former governor, led this out as the winner of the just conclgovernorship election in in the State, Monday Okpebholo, alongside his running mate, Dennis Idahosa, was presented with his Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Advertisement

He said: “All the fraud that Obaseki was doing with so-called World Bank money, and I think the World Bank will want even to investigate what he did with that money when you have schools without teachers and you are doing EdoBEST. He left Edo worse.”

Reacting to Oshiomhole’s claim in a statement on Friday, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said that Governo Obaseki, observed due process in the award of contracts among many other transparent initiatives.

READ MORE: I’ll Continue Where Oshiomhole Stopped – Edo Gov-Elect, Okpebholo

He said: “I would like to emphasize that Governor Obaseki’s administration has been the most transparent and accountable in Edo State ever.

“The government has adhered to due process in the award and execution of contracts, while the pricing and procurement processes have received numerous accolades both nationally and internationally.”

“Edo State has experienced unprecedented levels of resource utilization, ensuring value for money. Our data and documentation regarding government activities are accessible at our data centre located in the Government House.

“Every action taken has been in the best interest of the Edo people, and we have the authority as their elected government to do so.

“Unlike former Governor Oshiomhole, who was shielded from scrutiny, Governor Obaseki welcomes accountability and does not hide behind others.”