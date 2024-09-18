

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, has suspended the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the State, Otonye Briggs.

Nelson Chukwudi, the Governor’s spokesperson, in a Tuesday statement, said the suspension is with immediate effect.

Chukwudi who did not state the reasons behind Briggs’ suspension, said Fubara directed Bitebobo Nelson Amieye to take over as caretaker committee chairman.

The Governor also directed Briggs to hand over all council properties in his possession to Amieye immediately.

“Mr Briggs is hereby directed to hand over all council property in his possession to the (new) Caretaker Committee Chairman,” the statement read.

Briggs was sworn in on June 19, alongside 23 other caretaker committee chairmen.