Until Things Stabilize, Reduce Your Expenses – Sanwo Olu’s Aide Advises Nigerians

The Senior Special Assistant to Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Biliamin Oba, has advised Nigerians to cut their expenses amid economic hardship facing the country.

The governor’s aide gave the advice during the 2024 International Youth Day organised by the National Youth Council of Nigeria, in Badagry area of the state, on Tuesday.

The former Chairman of NYCN Lagos, said that present situation in the country demanded all hands to be on deck.

He insisted that Nigerians must cut down on costs pending the time economic crisis in the country stabilizes.

Oba said: “We need to start cutting our costs, pending the time things will stabilise.

“Everything has increased, transportation costs and standard of living have skyrocketed.

“We have to reduce costs. The present situation has become a burden on us, so we have to be economical.

“I am very sure President Bola Tinubu has a great plan for this country and Sanwo-Olu is also working round the clock to ensure Lagos remains the best place for all and sundry.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that many Nigerians have been lamenting over the recent increase off price of fuel, which is crippling the economy.