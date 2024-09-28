VeryDarkMan Advocates For Power Minister’s Dismissal Amid Looming Cabinet Reshuffle

Popular social critic Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, has advocated for the dismissal of Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s scheduled cabinet reorganisation.

Recall that Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, stated on Wednesday that cabinet reshuffle is imminent.

There are signs that some ministers may be ousted, while others may be given a different portfolio.

Advertisement

VDM reacted by posting a video clip on his Instagram page on Friday pleading with the president to spare performing ministers.

He did, however, say that the Minister of Power should be replaced, adding that the “segregation surrounding Band A, Band B, and Band C” does not make sense.

READ MORE: Controversy Deepens As VeryDarkMan Dares Falz Family To Take Legal Action

He pondered why some Nigerians had access to electricity for 20 hours each day while others do not.

He said: “If at all any minister must be removed or reshuffled, it should be the Minister of Power. They need to remove that guy.

“My reason is this, the segregation surrounding the Band A, Band B and Band C issues makes no sense. What is the reason for that segregation? Are you trying to say that poor people do not have access to light?

“Is it that the poor people are not supposed to use light for 24 hours? It makes no sense because we are all Nigerians.”

Watch him speak below…