Verydarkman Berates NAFDAC’s Post Marketing Surveillance Boss Over Incompetence, Demands His Resignation

Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman, has condemned the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

He criticized the agency for failing to effectively regulate fake drugs and products in Nigeria, citing its incompetence and ineffectiveness.

He singled out the Post Marketing Surveillance boss, Mr. Fredan Bitrus, for criticism, labeling him “useless” and “lazy” in performing his duties, leading to harm and even death among Nigerians.

Advertisement

He alleged that the agency collects bribes instead of doing its job, frustrating young entrepreneurs who want to register their products.

He shared his personal experience, where he brought a product for testing, and Mr. Bitrus claimed it was NAFDAC-approved, only to later discovered it was not approved.

Verydarkman demanded that Mr. Bitrus resign if he’s not willing to work effectively.

READ MORE: Pity, Not Merit, Got Chidimma Miss Universe Nigeria Crown” – VeryDarkMan

He called on Nigerians to join him in protesting against NAFDAC’s incompetence, stating that the agency is “useless” and should be scrapped if it cannot perform its duties.

“Post marketing surveillance Nafdac boss is a useless person and his uselessness is causing harm to Nigerians the incompetence of the directors in Nafdac is sending a lot of people to hospital, a lot of fake drugs on the streets a lot of fake drips on the street.

“Just imagine TG Omori was hospitalised he currently needs a kidney and we have Nafdac these people gets paid, it’s not as if they’re not paid but they don’t do what they’re paid for they sit down in their offices doing nothing.”

“I even brought a complain against the useless pms boss instead of him to take the complain serious this man is in that office doing absolutely nothing.”

“If you know you care about Nigerians you should also join the struggle to put nafdac on check, Nafdac is useless to us and they should scrap Nafdac because they’re not doing their job.”

“A lot of young people going into businesses if you call Nafdac to authenticate your product they’ll not do it instead they’ll charge you money to pay for bribe before they give you the nafdac number there are some products you can register for N35,000 N45,000 but nafdac will collect N100 – N200,000.”

“They’re frustrating a lot of young people that wants to do business especially that PMS boss Mr Fredan Bitrus that’s his name, I brought product for him to test he told me In confidence that he has tested it and it is Nafdac approved and it is not approved, I told him to go and do his work he started turning me upside down.”

”I’m here to question why they’re this useless and why Nigerians are dying and if after today the useless man does not make use of himself or his useless office he should resign if he’s not ready to work for the people. Fraden Bitrus should resign Nafdac is useless to Nigeria,” he partly said.

Watch him speak below…