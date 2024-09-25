“VeryDarkMan Informed Me First About Bobrisky’s Leaked Audio, I Authorised His Exposure” – Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, a Nigerian singer, has revealed his role in the ongoing saga between controversial cross-dresser Bobrisky, and popular influencer VeryDarkMan.

It should be noted that on Tuesday night, VDM published an audio tape reportedly made by Bobrisky stating he bribed Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) personnel with N15 million to drop the money laundering accusation against him.

Bobrisky also stated in the audio that he never spent a day in prison after being convicted and sentenced to six months, emphasising that his godfather arranged for him to do his sentence in a lodge rather than a jail.

However, Bobrisky denied the charges on Wednesday morning, claiming that the viral recording was a forgery because he had served his sentence in prison.

Seun Kuti responded by revealing that he was the one who asked VeryDarkMan to expose Bobrisky after being told of the recording’s existence.

Speaking during an Instagram live session, Kuti said, “You people are late to the party, I was the first person VeryDarkMan informed about the story. I gave him the go-ahead to expose Bobrisky.”

Meanwhile, the EFCC has summoned Bobrisky and VeryDarkMan in connection with the alleged N15 million bribery against its personnel.

