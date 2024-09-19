VeryDarkMan Rejects Delta Police Invitation Over Prophet Fufeyin Dispute

The ongoing feud between social commentator Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, and Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry has taken a dramatic turn.

It should be noted that VeryDarkMan has been vocal about his skepticism regarding Fufeyin’s miracle products, which have gained significant attention on social media.

Fufeyin had filed a N1 billion lawsuit against VeryDarkMan for defamation, citing his critical statements about the products.

Amidst the ongoing case, VeryDarkMan revealed in a video posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday that he received a police invitation to respond to a petition in Delta State.

However, he promised not to honour the invitation, stating that the court instructed both parties to maintain the status quo during the legal dispute.

VeryDarkMan expressed his frustration, questioning the police’s authority.

Captioning the video, he wrote:

“The audacity of this police to invite me to delta state to come answer one yeye petition, I will not come and nothing go sup, delta state police are you telling me you are bigger than the court order? Are you guys bigger than the inspector general of police office? Una better just comot body.”

SEE POST: