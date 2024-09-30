VeryDarkMan Storms National Assembly To Testify In Bobrisky Bribery Allegation

Controversial Nigeria social media critic, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has arrived at the national assembly.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that VeryDarkMan will testify before the house of representatives joint committee on financial crimes and reformatory institutions, over bribery allegations made against some officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and Haliru Nababa, controller-general of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

In a viral video, shared by TheCable, VDM was seen flowing a white traditional attire, with his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, inside the green chamber.

The above mentioned news outlet also noted that Ola Olukoyode, chairman of the EFCC, is represented at the hearing by Michael Nzekwe, his chief of staff, including Haliru Nababa, controller-general of the NCoS.

Meanwhile, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, is yet to arrive, but Avwerosuoghene Omuvwie, his lawyer, is in the chamber

Recall that VeryDarkMan had shared a leaked audio, which Bobrisky purportedly claimed that she bribed some EFCC officials with N15 million to drop the money laundering charge against her.

Following the development on Thursday, the lower legislative chamber resolved to probe the allegations against the anti-graft agency and the NCoS.