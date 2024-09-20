VeryDarkMan Warns Of Increased Ritual Crimes In Ember Months Following Abuja Hotel Incident

Nigerian activist Martins Vincent Otse popularly known as VeryDarkMan has spoken out against a disturbing viral video exposing an alleged ritual plot at an Abuja hotel.

The footage revealed a harrowing scene where a woman’s panicked cries interrupted a suspicious act, prompting hotel staff to rush to a room in Wuse Zone 5, where they discover a naked woman restrained with cellophane tape.

Reacting in a video message posted to his Instagram page on Friday, the activist expressed outrage and dismay at the disturbing footage.

Advertisement

READ MORE: VeryDarkMan Rejects Delta Police Invitation Over Prophet Fufeyin Dispute

He utilized the opportunity to caution Nigerian women engaged in casual relationships to exercise heightened vigilance, particularly during the ember months, a period notorious for increased desperation and violent crimes.

Captioning the video, he wrote:

“Hcup girl almost used for ritual inside hotel in Abuja, thank God for the cleaner; otherwise, they would have found a lifeless body in the hotel room.

“DEAR HOOK-UP GIRLS BE-CAREFUL OF EMBER-MONTH”

Watch him speak below: