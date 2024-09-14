Victor Boniface Bags Brace As Bayern Leverkusen Beat Hoffenheim

Super Eagles’ forward, Victor Boniface, has scored two goals and also provided an assist as Bayer Leverkusen defeated Hoffenheim 4-1 in their Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that an assist from Boniface helped the new signing Martin Terrier, to secured the game’s opening goal on 17 minutes.

Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka then set up the Nigeria international for the Bundesliga champions second goal on the half hour mark.

It was the 23-year-old’s first Bundesliga goal of the season.

The powerful striker was on target again 15 minutes from time.

Boniface saw action for 86 minutes in the thrilling encounter.

He was later replaced by Czech Republic international Patrick Schick.

Hoffenheim paraded their Nigerian defender Kevin Akpoguma for 90 minutes in the game.

Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann, making his 464th Bundesliga appearance to draw level with German football legend Lothar Matthäus, made a string of saves to keep the home side in the game.

The win will be a confidence-boost for Xavi Alonso’s men Leverkusen, who start their Champions League campaign next Tuesday in Rotterdam against Feyenoord.