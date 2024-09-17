Viral Lady’s Testimony Happened In Her Dream, Don’t Believe ‘Devilish’ Bloggers – Lord’s Chosen Reacts



The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries has reacted to the mockery of testimonies narrated by its members trending on social media.

Stating that it would never engage in fabricating testimonies, the church advised Nigerians not to believe everything they see on the internet while describing some bloggers as devilish, and skilled at taking things out of context.

Speaking on the reactions trailing them, the Lord’s Chosen Church said the footages were doctored.

Pastor Chidi Louis, Head, Public Relations and Media, of the church, on Monday, described the videos as “a bid to discredit what God is doing.

“Nigerians should visit the Church’s platform and listen to the complete testimonies for better understanding. The woman defeated the armed men in a dream.

“Don’t believe everything you see on the internet. They just cut one part and made it look real. The woman was explaining her dream.

“The viral video is a fake one. It was doctored.

“Most of these bloggers are very wicked and devilish, they edited this testimony in a bid to ridicule the work of God.”

Also, the Lord’s Chosen Church media department, on its platform, described the clip as fake and urged the public to disregard it.

The church’s TikTok handle released the full clip of the lady’s testimony, clarifying that her story happened in her dream.