“Wande Coal Makes Me Feel Like A Child When He’s Around Me” – Fireboy DML

Nigerian singer Fireboy DML has expressed his deep admiration for veteran musician Wande Coal, citing him as a significant inspiration behind his own success.
In a recent episode of the “Is This Seat Taken” podcast shared on Instagram Friday, Fireboy recalled his first encounter with Wande Coal as a “dream come true” experience.
He confessed to feeling like a child in the legend’s presence.
He said, “It was a dream at first meeting Wande Coal, I become a child when he’s around me, I become like a literal fan, so that was a blessing and surreal moment.”
READ MORE: “We Gotta Wedding To Plan” – Davido Celebrates Manager’s Engagement
Fireboy attributed his passion for music to Wande Coal’s influence.
He previously honored the veteran singer on his fourth studio album, “Adedamola,” with a track titled “Wande’s Song.”
Watch him speak him below…