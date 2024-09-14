“Wande Coal Makes Me Feel Like A Child When He’s Around Me” – Fireboy DML

Nigerian singer Fireboy DML has expressed his deep admiration for veteran musician Wande Coal, citing him as a significant inspiration behind his own success.

In a recent episode of the “Is This Seat Taken” podcast shared on Instagram Friday, Fireboy recalled his first encounter with Wande Coal as a “dream come true” experience.

He confessed to feeling like a child in the legend’s presence.

He said, “It was a dream at first meeting Wande Coal, I become a child when he’s around me, I become like a literal fan, so that was a blessing and surreal moment.”

Fireboy attributed his passion for music to Wande Coal’s influence.

He previously honored the veteran singer on his fourth studio album, “Adedamola,” with a track titled “Wande’s Song.”

