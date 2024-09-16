We Didn’t Sell N898 Per Litre To NNPC; They Bought In Dollars – Dangote Refinery



Dangote Refinery says the claim that it sold Premium Motor Spirit at N898 per litre to Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is false.

Recall that on Saturday, the oil firm moved about 300 trucks to the 650,000 capacity refinery in Lagos, for loading that commenced on Sunday.

However, spokesperson of the NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, had reportedly told Daily Trust that: “For this initial loading, the price from the refinery was N898 per liter.”

Reacting to the update, Anthony Chiejina, the Refinery’s Chief Branding and Communications Officer, in a Sunday statement, dismissed the claim as “misleading and mischievous, deliberately aimed at undermining the milestone achievement.”

He further urged Nigerians “to disregard this malicious statement and await a formal announcement on the pricing, by the Technical Sub-Committee on Naira-based crude sales to local refineries, appointed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, which will commence on October 1, 2024, bearing in mind that our current stock of crude was procured in dollars.”

According to Chiejina, the products were equally sold to NNPCL “in dollars with a lot of savings against what they are currently importing.”

The Refinery further assured that there will be petrol in every Local Government Area of the country “regardless of their remote nature.”

Dangote Refinery also vowed to end to the endemic fuel scarcity in the country.