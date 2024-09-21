‘We Don’t Have Time To Meddle In Your Leadership Crisis’ – APC Tackles PDP

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is too busy to meddle in the affairs of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

APC made this remark in response to a recent assertion by the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed where he accused them of fuelling internal divisions in the PDP.

Mohammed claimed that the ruling Party had deliberately planted moles within the PDP in Rivers State.

He stated that the APC picked the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to serve in its administration because they do not have people who can perform better than PDP members.

Reacting to Mohammed’s submission, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, stated that the crisis within the PDP is a result of its own actions and is deeply rooted.

He further referenced a history of leadership disputes that existed prior to the establishment of the APC in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Morka pointed to the tumultuous tenures of various national chairmen, including Barnabas Gemade, Audu Ogbeh, Vincent Ogbulafor, Okwesilieze Nwodo, Bamanga Tukur, Ali Modu Sheriff, Ahmed Makarfi, Uche Secondus, and Iyorcha Ayu, as evidence of the confusion plaguing the PDP.

The APC spokesperson attributed the current turmoil to the PDP’s disregard for its constitutional provisions regarding zoning and power distribution between the Northern and Southern regions.

He urged Governor Mohammed and other leaders within the PDP to engage in self-reflection and seek internal resolutions, rather than attributing blame to them.

“The PDP decided to concentrate both positions in one zone, digging itself into a deeper crisis.

“Our great party is too busy doing the job entrusted to it by the Nigerian electorate and does not have a moment to spare in involvement in PDP’s internal commotion,” Morka stated.