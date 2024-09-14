“We Gotta Wedding To Plan” – Davido Celebrates Manager’s Engagement

Nigerian music sensation Davido has shared his excitement over his manager, Asa Asika’s, recent engagement to girlfriend Leona.

According to reports, Asika popped the question on Friday, September 13th, and Leona said yes.

A heartwarming video capturing the proposal moment has been making rounds online.

In the video, Asika surprises Leona with a ring, leaving her visibly emotional as family and friends, including Davido and the 30BG crew, celebrate with them.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Davido expressed his joy, revealing he was the first to lay eyes on the engagement ring.

He wrote:

“We gotta wedding to plan. I’m proud to say I saw ur ring first”.

