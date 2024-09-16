We Have Documents To Prove Dangote Sold Petrol To Us At N898 Per Litre – NNPC Insists

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has insisted that Dangote Refinery sold Premium Motor Spirit to it at N898 per liter.

Recall that on Sunday, NNPCL’s spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, alleged that Dangote was selling its petrol for N898 to the oil firm.

However, Dangote denied selling fuel to the NNPCL at the price the state-owned oil company announced.

Dangote Group in a statement by its spokesperson, Anthony Chiejina, described the claim as “misleading and mischievous.”

Reacting to Dangote’s refinery statement, NNPCL maintained its stance saying: “We stand by our earlier stand that Dangote Refinery Petrol is sold to us at N898 per litre.”

“We have documents to back this point,” Olufemi Soneye told Daily Post.

The back and forth is coming after Dangote Refinery started truck loading of petrol on Sunday.