We Have Water To Quench Your Fire – Bala Mohammed Replies Wike

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State says there’s enough water in his State to quench the fire that Nyesom Wike, Federal Capital Territory Minister, threatened to put in the States of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors.

This is as the Governors declared support for Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers State Governor.

Advertisement

It is a known fact that Fubara and Wike have been at loggerheads over Rivers political structure.

Speaking at a PDP congress in Rivers recently, the FCT minister warned governors in the party against interfering in the affairs of the opposition party in Rivers state.

He also threatened to “put fire” in the States of the Governors backing Fubara.

Hosting some members of PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Bauchi on Tuesday, Mohammed said nobody could set Bauchi on fire.

READ ALSO: I Will Set Your State On Fire – Wike Warns PDP Govs Thinking Of Interfering In Rivers’ Crisis

His words: “We are together; nobody can put fire in Bauchi

“We have volumes of water that will quench the fire – even my friend (Wike) that said so, it is because he is annoyed. But it is not personal.

“My friend is my friend, and my job is my job, leadership is leadership.

“This unsolicited visit by the NWC shows that in Nigeria, we have hope,and we are connected by the value and the stability of PDP for peace and stability in our party and in our country.

“Yes, none of the parties is isolated in terms of crisis here and there. Crises are there, that is why leadership is also there. That is why we have to take the bull by the horn to discuss and look at the constitution of our party PDP.

“All the parties must do things by the rule of law. We must respect people, we must put our interest aside, we must respect our diversity, we must meet and close ranks especially when the issue has to do with our party, the PDP.

“Our party has pedigree and most of the development in this country was done by the PDP. When PDP left, nothing was done.”