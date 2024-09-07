We Must Ratify Nenadi Usman-led LP Caretaker Committee – NLC

The political commission of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Friday, disclosed it was not consulted before the national caretaker committee of the Labour Party (LP) was formed.

Recall that on Wednesday, a 29-member committee chaired by former Minister Nenadi Usman, was set up following a stakeholders’ meeting of the Party convened by Alex Otti, Governor of Abia State.

In a statement, Theophilus Ndubuaku, acting Chairman of the Commission, said the NLC acknowledged the committee.

However, he said the Commission was not involved in the formation and selection of caretaker committee members, “especially such critical officers as chairman and secretary.”

Ndubuaku noted said the commission initiated the push for the removal of the Abure-led national working committee (NWC).

“Even though the commission and its NTC were not consulted, the commission believes that Peter Obi and Alex Otti are reasonable leaders who desire the unity, harmony, and rancour-free cohesion of the Labour Party.

“We demand that the commission and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) be given the right to ratify the appointment of the chairman and secretary of the caretaker committee, as well as the composition of the remaining proposed 27 members of the committee.

“We also believe that if there is a need to expand the proposed national caretaker committee beyond their present proposed 29-member mark, they will do so.

“That will demonstrate that they are listening leaders who understand that every stakeholder, especially critical blocs like the NLC, TUC, and other entities of our party, should be carried along to have a sense of belonging for our overall membership growth, national expansion, and progress,” the statement read.

Recall that Julius Abure, a factional Chairman of the Party, rejected calls for the stakeholders’ meeting.

Also, Callistus Okafor, another factional National Chairman of the LP, declared the Usman-led caretaker committee illegal.

Okafor said Otti should provide a letter issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that recognised the meeting that he convened.