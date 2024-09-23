We Pray INEC Continues Like This – Edo APC Chairman

The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, has hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission, over what it described as good conduct, in the just concluded governorship election in the state.

The Edo APC Chairman, Jeret Tenebe, led this out while addressing newsmen, on Sunday evening in Benin.

He noted that if INEC continues to conduct elections the way it did in the South South state, Nigeria would be seeing a good electoral process.

According to him, the Edo governorship election was the fairest election he has seen, refuting allegations that the APC rigged it in favor of its candidate, Monday Okpebholo.

Tenebe said: “Our party cannot rig the election, because we are not INEC. And the elections that we saw yesterday are the fairest election ever conducted in this state. And we pray that INEC continues like this.

“And if they continue like this, it then means the country is going to be advancing to seeing a proper and good electoral process.

“This victory is a victory for Edo state. It is a victory for all Edo people. This victory means so much for us.

“Okpebholo will bring development. He is going to empower the youths. He is going to empower women.

“Okpebholo will unite the state. No respect for traditional rulers will stop. This result reflects what happened on Saturday.

“Nobody would see anything that has to do with Obaseki and touch it. Nobody wants to touch Obaseki.”