We Purchased Fuel At N898 Per Litre From Dangote Refinery – NNPCL



The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) says it bought Premium Motor Spirit at N898 per litre from Dangote Refinery.

Recall that on Saturday, the oil firm moved about 300 trucks to the 650,000 capacity refinery in Lagos, for loading that commenced today, Sunday.

Spokesperson of the NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, who confirmed this the price to Daily Trust said, “We successfully loaded PMS at the Dangote Refinery today.

“The claim that we purchased it at N760 per liter is incorrect. For this initial loading, the price from the refinery was N898 per liter.”

Sources from the oil and gas sector claimed that the price of Dangote Refinery’s petrol may be around N766 per liter.

National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), m Abubakar Maigandi, disclosed to Nation: “NNPCL is lifting petrol at N766 per litre from Dangote Refinery. Since the National Oil Company is the sole off-taker of the product, it should announce to marketers how much they will buy and sell it.”