We Won’t Remove Wike’s Cousin As Edo REC Because Poll Won’t Take Place In His Office – INEC Tells PDP

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) call to redeploy the Edo State’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

The call was made by the Party as the State prepares for its September 21 governorship election.

Anugbum Onuoha, the State’s REC has been a subject of controversy over his relationship with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Edo’s Governor, Godwin Obaseki and Wike have since fallen apart after the latter supported his second term bid following his defection to PDP.

Obaseki and the PDP, to this end, expressed fears that Onuoha would influence the election to favour the All Progressives Congress (APC) where Wike is now a minister.

Recall that on Thursday, State PDP Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, submitted a protest letter to INEC’s Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, requesting Onuoha’s immediate redeployment.

Aggravating the PDP’s reservations, was Wike’s admittance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday that Onuoha was his cousin.

Reacting, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, stated that the REC would not be redeployed.

He further appealed to the PDP to focus on the process of the election rather than Onuoha.

“The REC for Edo State will not be redeployed. The governorship election will be conducted on 21st September 2024 in 4,519 polling units, not in the REC’s office.

“In the same manner, polling unit results will be declared by the respective Presiding Officers after the voting, ballot sorting and counting processes, in the presence of accredited party agents and other stakeholders.

“The PO will also take a picture of the PU result in each polling unit with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, and upload the same to the INEC Result Viewing portal. This process is not the same as electronic voting or electronic transmission and collation of results.

“The IReV is for transparency purposes. The Nigerian constitution does not yet recognise electronic voting. Copies of the PU results will be given to accredited party agents”, he said.