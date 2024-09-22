

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, has again assured that the days of notorious bandit kingpin, Bello Turji, are numbered.

According to him, the Nigerian military would soon take him out like other bandit leaders who have been eliminated in the past weeks.

The mood in Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger and other states in the northern part of Nigeria is that of relief following the recent killing of the notorious bandit kingpin, Halilu Sububu, by the Nigerian Air Force.

Musa who disclosed this via X on Saturday night, said Turji would soon meet his waterloo.

“The Same Way We Got Bandits Like Halilu Sububu is the Same Way We Will Get Turji – Musa Turji is on the run, confused, and doesn’t know what to do. His colleagues are also looking for him to take him out because of the pressure he has brought them,” Musa said.

Musa’s promise comes after counter-insurgency and security expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, made various post on the micro-blogging platform that Turji has been forced to flee from one forest to another due to pressure mounted by the military.

“Bello Turji has been forced to flee from one forest to another due to intense military operations. He can’t settle in one place. He moves from SHINKAFI forest to TSAFE to ISA and SABON BIRNI. His situation is precarious, and he’s constantly on the run,” Zagazola Makama disclosed.

In another post, Zagazola said Turji had made a video where he begged for forgiveness following the recent killing of Sububu who was his mentor and leader.

“He now knows that the whole world is against him. He is scared of even his shadow. No wonder he recently made a video begging the people of NorthWest to forgive him for causing them pain. Unlike in the past, where he is boastful, he sounded more like a drowning man,” Zagazola wrote in another post.