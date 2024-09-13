‘We’ll Consolidate On Reforms’ Gains For Robust Economy — Tinubu Assures

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, revealed his administration will consolidate on gains of reforms and assured of a robust economy.

Tinubu was reacting to Nigeria’s N6.9 trillion trade surplus increase recently reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Advertisement

The NBS had said the second quarter (Q2) trade surplus figure was a 6.6 percent increase from the N6.52 trillion recorded in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.

The Bureau said total exports reached N19.42 trillion in Q2, a 1.31 percent rise from the N19.17 trillion recorded in the previous quarter and a 201.76 percent increase relative to the N6.44 trillion recorded in Q2 2023.

It also said crude oil exports accounted for N14.56 trillion or 74.98 percent of total exports, while the value of non-crude oil exports made up N4.86 trillion or 25.02 percent of total exports.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, in a statement, noted the report showed that economic indicators are turning positive.

READ ALSO: Pharmacy Council Shuts Down 666 Medicine Stores In Kaduna

According to the statement, the report comes days after the “country recorded almost 100 percent oversubscription of its first $500 million domestic bond and half-year revenue of N9.1 trillion” and underscores the “increasing positive shifts in the economy over the last year”.

“President Tinubu expresses confidence in the reforms his administration is pursuing and believes they will create a more robust economy that will usher in a new era of prosperity for Nigerians,” the statement reads.

“Generally, the economic indicators, which were very low when President Tinubu assumed office last year, are turning positive.

“The government will continue to consolidate on the gains of the reforms as more fiscal and tax policy reforms already embarked upon by the administration come to fruition.”

Onanuga added that Tinubu is determined to “confront the inhibitions” that have stunted the growth and development necessary to unlock the country’s full potential.