We’ll Flush Out Bandits From Sokoto – FG Vows, Says Nigeria Not Banana’s Country

The minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, has vowed to end bandits operations in the north-west region, adding that the terrorists will be flushed out.

The former governor of Zamfara state, on Tuesday, led security chiefs, including Christopher Musa, the chief of defence staff, to Sokoto state as part of efforts to eliminate insecurity in the northern part of the country.

Speaking, after a closed door meeting with operation commanders of joint operation Hadarin Daji at 8 Division headquarters, in Sokoto, Matawalle, said that the ministry of defence would provide all needed support and encouragement to the troops in the war against terrorists in the northwest.

He said: “We are here as directed by Mr. President, who called us from China and gave us a marching order that we should relocate to Sokoto to review our operation here and to ensure the people of this region sleep with their two eyes closed.

“The president is worried about what is happening in the north-west region. So, he called me and the chief of defence staff and directed us to leave whatever we were doing in Abuja and come to Sokoto and supervise the operation of our troops.

“Nigeria is not a banana country. It’s a country governed by a constitution under a democratically elected president who wants to leave a good legacy.

“The president carefully selected northerners and appointed them into key positions. Look at me, I am from Zamfara state, and the chief of defence is from Kaduna state.

“The minister of defence, Badaru, is from Jigawa state; the national security adviser is from Adamawa state while the minister of state for police affairs is also from the north.

“So, he carefully selected us because he knows our problem is insecurity. So, we are here to flush out those bandits that have been terrorising our region.”