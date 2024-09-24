We’ll Use Edo Strategy In Ondo, Anambra – APC’s Ganduje



Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), plans to replicate the party’s successful strategy from the Edo State governorship election to secure victory in Ondo State’s November 16 election.

The former Kano State Governor, also said it plans to replicate the election strategy to win Anambra State, currently controlled by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and other South East states in upcoming elections.

He spoke on Monday in Abuja, while celebrating the victory of Senator Monday Okpebholo with members of the Edo State election situation room.

Ganduje said a big party like the APC ought to have been fully in charge of the South East geo-political zone, and urged party leaders at all levels to work hard towards actualising the party’s objectives.

“We have started working to develop strategies to win these states. Next year, Anambra state will follow. Let me remind you that we have a project which we named political demarginalisation of South East geo-political zone.

“That project is also a task that must be done. We will face South East zone with 5 states. We already have 2, but 2 is too small for a big party like ours. We will face that state and see how we can recover many states in our favour,” Ganduje said.