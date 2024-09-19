We’ll Win Edo Guber Poll, No More Distractions – Accord Party

The Accord Party’s (AP) National Chairman, Maxwell Mgbudem has expressed confidence the Party will emerge victorious in Edo State’s governorship election.

According to him, the “minor distraction” the party had recently in its leadership is now over, adding that Iyere Kennedy, its standard-bearer in Edo, will win the September 21 poll.

He spoke while addressing journalists during the party’s National Working Committee meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

“We are determined to build a better Nigeria. The future of Accord is bright. We shall make it brighter and glorious. Let us move forward together and make Nigeria great again.

“This will start with the Edo state governorship election coming up this weekend. Accord is prepared for the poll and commends political parties that have endorsed the party’s governorship candidate.

“The party is optimistic to win the Edo gubernatorial election this Saturday and urges eligible voters in the state to come out en masse and vote for Accord.

“The party also urges INEC to provide a level playing field to all the political parties and their candidates participating in the election,” he said

“Nigerians demand a free, fair, credible, transparent, inclusive and peaceful governorship election. INEC must ensure that its BVAS and IReV portals are functional.

“Every vote must be counted and should count in the overall result. The mandate of the people must be respected by all stakeholders.

“In one accord, we shall build and deepen democracy in Nigeria and foster sustainable development that will boost citizens’ standards of living. A vote for Accord will transform this nation. Join us to build a prosperous Nigeria,” he added.